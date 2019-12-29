Global  

Where's the snow? Mt. Spokane not fully open yet

It's been a slow start to the ski season at Mt.

Spokane.

The general manager says they didn't get enough snow yet to fully open the mountain.
After christmas and ski season should be in full swing... But one mountain isn't even completely open yet.... That's because they don't have enough snow.

Four news now's elenee dao takes us to mt spokane and gives us a look into its late season.




