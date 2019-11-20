Redding police searching for suspect in Am/Pm robbery attempt

The man who tried to rob a redding convenience store remains on the loose tonight... but now we have surveillance video of the crime.

It happened at the am-pm early on lake boulevard this morning.

The video clearly shows a man enter the store approaching the clerk and showing her a gun and demanding money.

There seems to be some sort of discussion between the robber and the clerk when a customer walks in.

The robber decides to give up and leave the store without any caseh - just before police arrive.

Police say the man drove off in a black dodge s- u-v.

If you recognize the man or have any information call redding police.