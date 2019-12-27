Friday Morning Sprint

It's 6:5 .... time for the morning sprint as we get your friday started with everything you need to know.

We start with breaking news overseas... where at least a dozen people are dead after a plane crash in kazakhstan.

The plane carrying 98 people lost altitude shortly after takeoff ... crashing into a concrete fence and two-story building.

Nearly 50 people survived the crash ... but more than 20 of them are in critical condition.

The search for more survivors is continuing this morning.

"the system, they didn't physically abuse him and stuff like that, but they need to check into stuff."

That's the family of 10-year-old takoda collins.

They tried to win custody of him ... before he was abused to death by his father.

They say the child services system needs to do better to protect children facing abuse.

Takoda's father now faces multiple counts of endangering children ... felony assault ... and rape of a child.

We now know 63-year-old sheila green is the person who was killed on christmas eve on madison's west side.

The medical examiner says green was shot to death.

Madison police arrested joseph green in connection with the shooting.

He could make his first court appearance as soon as today.

Today: becoming partly sunny and cooler high: 37 wind: w/nw 8-15 mph tonight: becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow and freezing rain toward morning.

things may be milder than normal here ... but that's not the case in california.

A strong storm brought heavy snow to parts of the state ... and shut down two major interstates.

The snow caused near- white out conditions near los angeles ... leaving drivers stranded for hours.

That storm is now headed east over the next few days.

A michigan zoo is celebrating a rare christmas gift... a critically- endangered black rhino calf was born on christmas eve.

The yet-to-be named calf was standing on his own after about an hour and a half.

Black rhinos are close to extinction due to illegal poaching and habitat loss.

According to the world wildlife fund, only about 5-thousand-500 are alive in the wild today.

There's a new concern in paris that the notre dame cathedral may have suffered too much damage to be saved.

The 12th century cathedral was ravaged by a fire while under construction in april ... destroying its roof and causing its spire to collapse.

Notre dame's rector says there's a 50 percent chance the structure might not be saved,as the cathedral is still so fragile.

French president emmanuel macron wants to rebuild notre dame in time for the paris olympics in 2023.

The last flames are finally out at the drake hotel in minneapolis.

Three people were hurt, and 250 were displaced after a fire tore through the building on christmas day.

The former hotel served as temporary and transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness.

People who were displaced are staying with the red cross and a nearby church.

The cause of that fire is still being investigated.

Milwaukee police are asking for your help in locating a hit- and-run driver after a woman was hit and killed while walking her dogs on christmas eve.

The woman, 36- year-old jamie hanson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking for a dark-colored 2002 to 2007 jeep liberty with expected damage to a roof ladder or bike rack.

This is at least the sixth serious hit-and-run crash in milwaukee since october.

Police in waukesha say a man has died after being struck by a train.

The train hit the man tuesday morning -- and he was then taken to the hospital -- where he later died due to his injuries.

The conductor says he saw the man on the tracks, but was unable to stop in time.

The accident is still under investigation.

Rock county authorities are looking for the people responsible for breaking in to several cars this week.

In this surveilance video... you can see a man rummaging through an unlocked car in the city of evansville..

Police say they've seen a number of break-ins and even a stolen car this week... they're reminding you to lock your car doors and remove any valuables from inside.

Authorities in rock county are also still investigating a crash that killed two young men late christmas night.

They say a 19- year-old and 20- year-old were in a car driving on rockport road ... when they swerved out of the way of another car and hit a tree.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names haven't been released yet.

We now know the finalists in the running to become the next leader of madison schools.

Dr. matthew gutierrez is a superintendent in seguin texas... dr. marguerite vanden wyngaard is an assistant professor of educational leadership at the college of saint rose in albany, new york... and dr. george eric thomas is deputy superintendent for the georgia state board of education in atlanta.

Public listening sessions will be held in january with each of these candidates.

"lots of tshirts, long sleeve sweatshirts."

The university bookstore says rose bowl gear has been flying off the shelves since people found out the badgers were headed back to pasadena.

They say hats and warmer clothing have been the most popular ... because it's supposed to be a bit chilly in california for the game.

You can snag a pretty good deal right now... the bookstore says most of its rose bowl stuff is now 25 percent off.

Meanwhile ... the badgers are having a little fun in california before they get to work on their game plan.

They visited disneyland yesterday.

The team posted this video of the offensive line on splash mountain on their facebook page.

Our team is headed out to california this weekend... the rose bowl kicks off at 4 in the afternoon on new year's day.

Starting to pick up on the westbound side of the beltline now with some brake lights between stoughton and west broadway.

Inbound side of john nolen getting busier at the rimrock and olin ave intersections as you make your way into downtown.

And other main roads heading into the city are moving along at the posted speeds.

No crashes or delays.

