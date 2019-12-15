Fire Investigation Underway

It's been one week since a dekalb county fire killed a family of five-- and officials are working to learn how the fire started.

Officials tell us it could take at least two weeks for the toxology reports to be completed-- and the sheriff's office is interviewing people and going through electronic evidence.

The fire marshal tells us all fire investigations work on different timelines-- and this one could take longer because people died.

Investigators say the fire started inside the mobile home off highway 75 in flat rock five people died- kayla jackson, her 3 young children, and her boyfriend cody dove.

The fire marshal is going through pictures and interviews with first responders to find out what caused the fire.

Investigators have not confirmed if there was an accelerant involved-- and are not saying whether they are investigating it as a suspicious fire or an accident.

