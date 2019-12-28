Global  

Saturday 11pm weathercast

rain chances drop a bit, then cooler by New Year's day
SaturdayMostly cloudy, with ahigh near 80.MORE FLOODING TODAY -- THIS ATJUPITER GARDENS BOULEVARD ANDCENTRAL BOULEVARPALM BEACH COUNTY HAS BECOME"HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS" FOR 32HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TEAFROM ALL OVER THE COUNTRY.

14mph, with gusts as high as 18mph.

SundayA 30 percent chanceof showers, mainly after 9am.Partly sunny, with a high near79.

Southeast wind 11 to 15mph, with gusts as high as 20mph.

Sunday NightA 20 percentchance of showers beforemidnight.

Mostly cloudy, with alow around 69.

Breezy, with asoutheast wind 8 to 16 mph.MondayA 30 percent chance ofshowers after 1pm.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 81.South wind 8 to 13 mph becominglight.

Monday NightMostlycloudy, with a low around 67.Calm wind.

TuesdayPartly sunny,with a high near 77.

Calm windbecoming northwest around 6 mphin the morning.

TuesdayNightMostly clear, with a lowaround 57.

Light north wind.New Year's DaySunny, with ahigh near 73.

North wind 3 to 6mph.

Wednesday NightMostlyclear, with a low around 61.ThursdayMostly sunny, with ahigh near 78.

ThursdayNightMostly cloudy, with a lowaround 68.

FridayA 20 percentchance of showers.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 81.Friday NightMostly cloudy, witha low around 68.

SaturdayMostlycloudy, with a high near 80.MORE FLOODING TODAY -- THIS ATJUPITER GARDENS BOULEVARD ANDCENTRAL BOULEVARD.PALM BEACH COUNTY HAS BECOME"HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS" FO




