Kansas City family: Body recovered from pond on Christmas Eve is missing loved one

ON CHRISTMAS EVE --FAMILY AND FRIENDS SAYTHEY FOUND THE BODY OFTHEIR LOVED ONE NEAR APOND IN EAST KANSASCITY.AS KANSAS CITY POLICEINVESTIGATE ---41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON WAS AT ABALLOON RELEASE INHONOR OF 40 YEAR-OLDTHOMAS ROBINSONJUNIOR.IT WASN'T THE FAMILYGATHERING THEY'D HOPED FOROVER THE HOLIDAYS --ROBERT COUCH - COUSIN00:55:13"I mean I've known him for alongtime and it's just sad that hislife hadto come to an end just likethis."DOZENS OF FRIENDS ANDFAMILY GOT TOGETHERSATURDAY AFTERNOON TOHONOR THEIR LOVED ONE --WALTER ROBINSON SR. -BROTHER00:51:14"We needed support, that's whatweneeded.

The support is what ledusto my brother's body."WALTER ROBINSON SENIORSAYS HIS BROTHER --- THOMASROBINSON JUNIOR WAS LASTSEEN ON DECEMBER 13TH ATTHE WHISPERING LAKEAPARTMENTS IN EAST KANSASCITY.ROBINSON00:47:17"He came out here to visit hisladyfriend and she said he cameoutsideto get some items out of his carandhe didn't come back in."ROBINSON PUT UP 300 FLYERSIN THE SEARCH FOR HISBROTHER -- AND SAYS SOMEONETOOK THEM DOWN.LOOKING FOR ANSWERS -- HEFORMED A SEARCH GROUP.ROBINSON00:48:08"15-20 people out here of hisgooddeacon brothers and we came outhere and we combed this placeandwe found my brother's body."MCKENZIE NELSON: STANDUP1:06:17IT TOOK FAMILY AND FRIENDSABOUT AN HOUR AND A HALF TOFIND TJ'S BODY.

THEY STARTEDSEARCHING IN OTHER AREASAROUND THE LAKE BUT ENDEDUP FINDING HIS BODY RIGHT INTHIS AREA BEHIND ME.COUCH00:55:39"I was hoping that we didn'tfind himmeaning that would have stillgivenus a little bit of hope."WHILE FAMILY MEMBERS SAY IT'SHIM --KANSAS CITY POLICE HAVE NOTIDENTIFIED THE BODY.A SPOKESPERSON TOLD 41ACTION NEWS A DEATHINVESTIGATION IS STILL ON -GOING.THE FAMILY SAYS THEY SUSPECTFOUL PLAY --AND ARE HOPEFUL TO GETJUSTICE FOR ROBINSON.COUCH00:57:05"When I see all of thesekillings, I'musually sad about it anyway, butwhen it comes to somebody youknow, you know, it's justterrible andit's terrible for all of thosemurdersthat are going on, we got to dosomething to make it stop."REPORTING IN KANSAS CITY,