ROB VS PH

ROB VS PHCLASSIC DAY 3
ROB VS PH

Over shakamak first game on day three had parke heritage against robinson... fourth quarter...brayden childress gets baseline...can't let him get that close to the hoop.

He brings robinson to within two at 39-37.... freshman christian johnson made a couple big buckets in the final quarter for parke heritage...the talented young man goes coast to coast....johnson had 11... under two to go....parke heritage up three....connor davis with a big jumper that extends the wolves lead...davis had 25.... parke heritage gets in the win column at



