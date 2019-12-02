Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event

Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event

Multiple people have reportedly been stabbed in an attack on a Rabbi’s home in New York‘s Rockland County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Monsey Chanukah Event

CBS2’s Tony Aiello has confirmed a man entered Rabbi Rottenburg's Shul in Monsey and stabbed three...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ho51294881

Heidi Ho RT @MrAndyNgo: Breaking: Several injured in stabbing attack at a synagogue in upstate New York. The suspect is described as a black male wh… 3 minutes ago

StaywokeV

StayWoke & Vote RT @JLaytonTV: BREAKING — 5 people have been stabbed at a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, Rockland County during a Hanukkah celebration. Suspect re… 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Shot Dead in London Bridge 'Terrorist Incident' [Video]Man Shot Dead in London Bridge 'Terrorist Incident'

Man Shot Dead in London Bridge 'Terrorist Incident'. Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge, @metpoliceuk, via Twitter. According to authorities, several..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.