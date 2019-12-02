Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:08s - Published Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event Multiple people have reportedly been stabbed in an attack on a Rabbi’s home in New York‘s Rockland County.

BREAKING: Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Monsey Chanukah Event CBS2's Tony Aiello has confirmed a man entered Rabbi Rottenburg's Shul in Monsey and stabbed three...

Breaking: Several injured in stabbing attack at a synagogue in upstate New York. The suspect is described as a black male. BREAKING — 5 people have been stabbed at a Rabbi's home in Monsey, Rockland County during a Hanukkah celebration. Suspect reportedly fled in a vehicle.