Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Oklahoma hammered by LSU in College Football Playoff, 63-28

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 03:14s - Published < > Embed
Oklahoma hammered by LSU in College Football Playoff, 63-28

Oklahoma hammered by LSU in College Football Playoff, 63-28

Oklahoma hammered by LSU in College Football Playoff, 63-28 as Joe Burrow thros for 493 yards and 7 touchdowns
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oklahoma hammered by LSU in College Football Playoff, 63-28

DRIVEN BY YOUR OKLAHOMAFORD DEALERS((ADLIB))



Recent related news from verified sources

Oklahoma vs. LSU odds, spread: College Football Playoff picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's LSU vs. Oklahoma game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports - Published

Joe Burrow has record-setting day as No. 1 LSU dominates Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

Joe Burrow and LSU were too much for Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Burrow set a College Football...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff [Video]Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

tlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:22Published

Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU [Video]Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.