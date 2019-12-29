Hosted a graduation for several men who had completed its program, "dads making a difference."

The program is helping more people than just those dads.

The main goals of first things first, are to reduce both the number of divorce filings, and out of wedlock pregnancies.

It also aims to increase the father's involvement in the lives of his children.

Patterns of broken relationships and poor decision making can be passed down from generation to generation, and first things first wants to break that cycle in chattanooga.

One of the ways they are doing that, is with this program, dad's making a difference.

It's a 12 week intensive training to teach fathers how to restore their relationships with their children, and sometimes their children's mother too.

Reggie madison, program director, first things first "one of the things we see is, a lot more amicable relationships with the mom or sometimes whoever the custodial parent is.

Because, throughout the process - understanding - you begin to understand the perspective of the other person.

Because, not only do we talk about things like jobs skills, or understanding the court system or understanding financial literacy, we also dig into relationship skills."

Tony mastin has just completed this course.

Tony mastin dad's making a difference graduate "it changed my thoughts completely on how the court system worked as far as child support.

Where, i came in feeling negative about the system, but after being in the program, and you know, learning what the system is about, it made me really appreciate the child support system."

Men who don't pay child support on time...can go to jail.

Julie baumgardner ceo, first things first "it really gives these men, who are on the verge of being incarcerated, an opportunity to understand, they really matter in the lives of their children."

Madison: "the kids affected, through, better grades in school, i mean, we see fathers that are active, taking active roles now in the pta world, we have fathers that are coaching their kids baseball and basketball teams now."

And recent graduate james woods, is volunteering to help other men though the program.

James woods recent dad's making a difference graduate: "i've been though a lot in life.

And so for me to come and give back and show people that, you can make it; because i have been in the system, i've been to jail before, i've had problems with child support, and for me to show the world that you can make it."

Mastin: "i'm spending a lot more time with them, and for one thing, i'm making sure that they get the money that they deserve."

In chattanooga, ashley henderson, news 12 now.

322 dads have graduated from this program, and it's also helped even more men get jobs.