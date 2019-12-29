Sushant Singh, Karanvir Bohra & others pay their last respect to Kushal Punjabi 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:06s - Published Sushant Singh, Karanvir Bohra & others pay their last respect to Kushal Punjabi Actors from the television industry paid their last respects to actor Kushal Punjabi. Sushant Singh, Karanvir Bohra among others paid their last respects. Actor Tanaaz Iani was also present at the funeral. 0

