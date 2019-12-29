Global  

Georgia State coach impressed with Arizona Bowl's reputation

Georgia State coach impressed with Arizona Bowl's reputation

Georgia State coach impressed with Arizona Bowl's reputation

Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said he's heard positive feedback about the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.
Wyoming rolls over Georgia State 38-17 in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Xazavian Valladay ran for 204 yards and scored two touchdowns, quarterback...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Denver PostFOX Sports


Arizona St, Florida St meet in Sun Bowl without top RBs

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The top running backs for Arizona State and Florida State won’t be around...
Seattle Times - Published


Wyoming wins Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl [Video]Wyoming wins Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Cowboy Joe was in attendance for Wyoming's 38-17 win over Georgia State

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville [Video]Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville

As the 2019-2020 College Football Bowl season continues, the Louisville Cardinals and Mississippi State Bulldogs left it all on the field in this year’s Music City Bowl in Nashville.

Credit: WXXVPublished

