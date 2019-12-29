Global  

Pejavara Mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji passes away | OneInida News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:33s - Published < > Embed
Pejavara Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji passes away at 88, PM Modi expresses grief at passing on of Swamiji, Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji's mortal remains to be kept in Bengaluru, Devotees flock to pay tribute, Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister today, Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by UP cops and more news
Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews Karnataka government announces 3-day mourning for Pejavara Mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami: News agency ANI. 18 minutes ago

imUFSyed

Umar Faruq Syed RT @ndtv: Karnataka government announces 3-day mourning for Pejavara Mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami: News agency ANI. 20 minutes ago

jesusaappa5

sun12345 @ndtv @narendramodi Modiji, what did the great Pejavara Mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami taught you. please share. 44 minutes ago

tu13dekh_1

Tu13Dekh RT @ANI: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on passing away of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami: May Lord Krishna grant salv… 55 minutes ago

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews "A powerhouse of service and spirituality": #PMModi on Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami. https://t.co/NY5ZBgF4MJ 1 hour ago

NirmalGanguly

Nirmal Kumar Ganguly @rammadhavbjp Head of Pejavara Mutt "May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees… https://t.co/tJTYu4McRO 2 hours ago

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @indiacom: The seer breathed his last at 9:30 AM today. #vishweshateertha https://t.co/ImPAZGKjXr 2 hours ago


