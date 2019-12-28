Championship Saturday for local high school basketball tournaments

The eagles were coming off an overtime win last night against phoenix.

The challengers meanwhile, have been dominating.

===== just over four minutes left in the first... donminic lewis steals the pass and takes off.

Double team no problem for him as he splits 'em and lays it in.

Cascade christian trails by two.

===== 30 seconds later, pick and roll executed to perfection.

Koby williamson does the picking and rolling and scoring.

11 to 7 eagles.

===== cascade christian looking for an answer as we move to the second quarter.

Skip pass from kiegan schaan to lewis in the corner... swish.

Butte falls loggers are loving it.

===== still in the second.

Lewis is a ball hawk tonight.

Another steal and fast break for the junior.

He's out in front of the defense and lays it in.

10 points for him in the first half.

Challengers trail by two, 26 to 24.

===== you can teach people a lot of things in life, but as my dad always told me... you can't.

Teach.

Tall.

Some nifty passing and williamson ends up with it.

And one.

No match for the 6 foot 8 senior.

Santiam christian goes on to win it 54 to 42.

The challengers go ice cold in the fourth quarter.

They were outscored by the eagles 22 to 10 which includes a last second three pointer to push the hosts over the 40 point margin.

Santiam christian the boys christmas classic champs.

(topic key) no team has come within 20 points of the comets in this tournament.

Will the eagles be able to pull off the upset against one of the top teams in five-a?

===== they were certainly thinking about it.

Hailey burcham gets the pass on the perimeter and buries the three ball.

Six-three crater half way through the first.

===== minute and a half left in the first.

Andrea flores driving down the court.

Pitch back to burcham ... buckets.

Game tied at eight as we head to the second quarter.

===== crater pulled away in the second, 23 to 11 at the half.

Now 23-14 in the third.

Fast break to taryn dance who dishes the nice assist to presley robinson for a lay up.

===== robinson, looking to return the favor.

She hits dance in the corner and she's wide open.

Put on your dancing shoes and moonwalk down the court.

Crater now leads 28 to 16 in the third.

===== a little insurance here for the comets.

Pass goes inside to teya amidei (am-e-dye) for two.

Comets continue to dominate on their way to their fourht straight win after falling to six-a powerhouse south medford ten days ago.

A 44 to 25 victory over midwestern league foe eagle point.

Crater's taryn dance is a roundball wrap play of the week candidate and tied for most points in this game.

Mckenzie hirsch had eight points, with over half coming from the charity