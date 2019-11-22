Global  

Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration

Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration

Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration

The mass stabbing comes after other apparent anti-Semitic attacks in New York during Hanukkah and a shooting rampage in a New Jersey kosher market.View on euronews
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Several injured in stabbing attack at Hanukkah celebration in New York state

An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday at a Hasidic rabbi's home in New York state before...
France 24 - Published

Multiple people stabbed at synagogue in Rockland County

The attack occurred during a Hanukkah celebration at Rabbi Rottenberg's Shul in Monsey, New York.
CBS News - Published


One_News_Page

One News Page Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration: https://t.co/Ye9f3LxuOF #Hanukkah 3 seconds ago

petedavo_world

Peter Davidson 🌏 RT @euronews: A possible suspect has been located and detained by police #Hanukkah #Antisemitism https://t.co/HhSBhU0G8B 28 minutes ago

euronews

euronews A possible suspect has been located and detained by police #Hanukkah #Antisemitism https://t.co/HhSBhU0G8B 31 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration https://t.co/TycJv2ozex https://t.co/VvhKUoxfhe 37 minutes ago


NYPD: Jewish Teens Harassed In Crown Heights [Video]NYPD: Jewish Teens Harassed In Crown Heights

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is looking for five teens accused of harassing a group of Jewish teenagers in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published

Car plows through Chilean protest, injuring five people [Video]Car plows through Chilean protest, injuring five people

Protests in Chile turned violent when a car plowed through the streets of Antofagasta. At least five people were injured in the attack. Police arrested a suspect, saying the driver was a vengeful..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:01Published

