Red warning issued over Delhi's cold wave conditions | OneInida News

A red warning has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Sept for Sunday for cold wave conditions in the National Capital as temperatures plunged to 2.8 degree Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum was recorded at 2.4 degrees.

Freezing conditions continued on Sunday and are likely to continue over Monday and probably ease after that.

