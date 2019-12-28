Global  

Red warning issued over Delhi's cold wave conditions | OneInida News

Red warning issued over Delhi's cold wave conditions

Red warning issued over Delhi's cold wave conditions | OneInida News

A red warning has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Sept for Sunday for cold wave conditions in the National Capital as temperatures plunged to 2.8 degree Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum was recorded at 2.4 degrees.

Freezing conditions continued on Sunday and are likely to continue over Monday and probably ease after that.

IMD issues red warning for Delhi as cold wave conditions continue to persist

Due to dense fog, flight operations and train services have also been affected in Delhi.
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



