Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Youth don’t approve of nepotism, casteism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:49s - Published < > Embed
‘Youth don’t approve of nepotism, casteism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

‘Youth don’t approve of nepotism, casteism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, spoke on the youth’s role in the next decade of the 21st century.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ApnaTimeAaega

B K Team "Today's Youth Don't Approve Of Casteism, Nepotism": PM On Mann Ki Baat https://t.co/XQvobhAWHP 40 minutes ago

IYPIndia

Inform Your Problem™ 🇮🇳 Today's Youth Don't Approve Casteism, Nepotism & Discrimination - @PMOIndia on Mann Ki Baat!!🤭 Sir Isliye to Stude… https://t.co/MFMujn7HUA 2 hours ago

Jaikumar099

Kumar "Today's Youth Don't Approve Of Casteism, Nepotism": PM On Mann Ki Baat https://t.co/3n6P1oPHbG https://t.co/2yugaY6Mff 2 hours ago

worldnews911

World News “Today’s Youth Don’t Approve Of Casteism, Nepotism”: PM On Mann Ki Baat https://t.co/qJGoQf32Nw 2 hours ago

TechBuzz_weekly

TechBuzz “Today's Youth Don't Approve Of Casteism, Nepotism”: PM On Mann Ki Baat https://t.co/zMHhRm66Gu https://t.co/q0hDUKkKZo 3 hours ago

ravianaspure1

Ravi Anaspure PM #Modi in #MannKiBaat: Today's Youth will take country to new heights. They dont approve of nepotism, casteism, g… https://t.co/fTXdnN6hSW 3 hours ago

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Says, "Today's Youth Don't Approve Of Casteism, Nepotism" #dailyaddaa #MannKiBaat #PMModi https://t.co/rbstnQapL1 3 hours ago

SAGIRJU

SAGIR HUSAIN Today's Youth Don't Approve Casteism, Nepotism & Discrimination - PM on Mann Ki Baat!!🤭 Sir Isliye to Student's ar… https://t.co/Aeeniwomil 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.