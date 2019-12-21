Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Firefighters put out blaze in central Paris after another day of protests

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Firefighters put out blaze in central Paris after another day of protests

Firefighters put out blaze in central Paris after another day of protests

Firefighters put out a fire set by protesters in central Paris on Saturday after another day of protests against Emmanuel Macron's pension reform.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian firefighters tackle bushfires on Christmas Day as temperatures ease [Video]Australian firefighters tackle bushfires on Christmas Day as temperatures ease

A brief period of milder conditions are giving South Australia's Country Fire Service a chance at bringing a 25,000-hectare blaze to heel.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Firefighters tackle blazes in New South Wales wildfires [Video]Firefighters tackle blazes in New South Wales wildfires

Firefighters are battling wildfires in the city of Lithgow, north-west of Sydney with the state of New South Wales in a seven-day state of emergency.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.