Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Florence Pugh defends Zach Braff relationship

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Florence Pugh defends Zach Braff relationship

Florence Pugh defends Zach Braff relationship

Florence Pugh has hit back at criticism of the large age gap between her and boyfriend Zach Braff, 44.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Florence Pugh Claps Back at Criticism of Relationship with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is clapping back at an Instagram user who criticized her relationship with boyfriend...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florence Pugh won't apologise [Video]Florence Pugh won't apologise

Florence Pugh won't apologise for her appearance or what she represents.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published

Florence Pugh won't apologise for her appearance [Video]Florence Pugh won't apologise for her appearance

Florence Pugh won't apologise for her appearance She has vowed never to work in Los Angeles again after being "ripped apart" when she was cast in a TV pilot called 'Studio City', but she now feels more..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.