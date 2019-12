Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Hemant Soren takes oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand.

Also reported by • Zee News

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Hemant Soren was sworn-in as the 11th chief minister...

Also reported by • Zee News

In a gesture of goodwill, outgoing Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das had said on...