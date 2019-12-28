No sign of survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published No sign of survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash Teams combing the wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Kauai island found no sign of survivors on Friday and recovered six sets of human remains before suspending the search due to bad weather, police and fire officials said. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Manabendra Manab RT @ReutersTV: No sign of survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash https://t.co/mM25fTwcFg https://t.co/RnIdYinxqg 1 hour ago One News Page Remains of 6 recovered from Hawaii helicopter crash, no sign of survivors: https://t.co/YFyyZbMwGt 2 hours ago Tabetha Taylor RT @Reuters: Teams have recovered the remains of six of the seven people aboard a helicopter that crashed in Hawaii, with no sign of surviv… 2 hours ago rashid aldosari RT @Reuters: Officials say there is no sign of survivors after recovering the remains of six people from the wreckage of a sightseeing heli… 5 hours ago