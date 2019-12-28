Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

No sign of survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
No sign of survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash

No sign of survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash

Teams combing the wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Kauai island found no sign of survivors on Friday and recovered six sets of human remains before suspending the search due to bad weather, police and fire officials said.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Officials confirm no survivors in Hawaii tour helicopter crash

Officials confirm no survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash; 3 minors and 4 adults were killed.
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayNPR


Remains of six recovered from Hawaii helicopter crash, no sign of survivors

Teams combing the wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Kauai island found no...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayDeutsche WelleFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

manabduch

Manabendra Manab RT @ReutersTV: No sign of survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash https://t.co/mM25fTwcFg https://t.co/RnIdYinxqg 1 hour ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Remains of 6 recovered from Hawaii helicopter crash, no sign of survivors: https://t.co/YFyyZbMwGt 2 hours ago

TabberAnn

Tabetha Taylor RT @Reuters: Teams have recovered the remains of six of the seven people aboard a helicopter that crashed in Hawaii, with no sign of surviv… 2 hours ago

rashidaldosar16

rashid aldosari RT @Reuters: Officials say there is no sign of survivors after recovering the remains of six people from the wreckage of a sightseeing heli… 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash [Video]Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed. Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.