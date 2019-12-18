Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 5 Episode 12: 'You're Going to Get Told 'No' 10,000 Times'

This episode of our weekly pitch show begins with a tense exchange between one entrepreneur and our investors.



Tweets about this Indy Zakaryte Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 4 Episode 6: How to Make a Million-Dollar Deal https://t.co/7DbkRaumVe 10 hours ago Allen Quay Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 5 Episode 8: 'That Tells Me Everything I Need to Know' https://t.co/3fbJBJgoA4… https://t.co/BYIeBflyVk 3 days ago AMW Group Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 4 Episode 11: 'It's Time to Get Rich!' https://t.co/7GqDIRgG4K 5 days ago Brian Salle RT @Entrepreneur: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 5 Episode 6: 'Are You Saying You've Had $5 Million in Sales...in 9 Months?' https://t.… 1 week ago SmallBizRocks RT @Entrepreneur: Did you watch this week's episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch? Catch up before next week's season finale. https://t.co… 1 week ago