Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Attacker stabs five at rabbi's New York home

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Attacker stabs five at rabbi's New York home

Attacker stabs five at rabbi's New York home

Five people were stabbed at the home of a Hasidic rabbi in New York state late on Saturday, amid increased tension over anti-Semitic assaults.

David Doyle reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Attacker stabs five at rabbi's New York home

An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday (December 28) at a Hasidic rabbi's home in New York state, a Jewish organization said, in a rampage that comes after days of increased tension over anti-Semitic assaults.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said all five victims were taken to hospital after the incident in Monsey, Rockland County.

Two were said to be in a critical condition, with one of them stabbed at least six times.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) VILLAGE OF SPRING VALLEY TRUSTEE, ZACK CLERINA, SAYING: "This is a terrible tragedy." Zack Clerina is a trustee of the Village of Spring Valley.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) VILLAGE OF SPRING VALLEY TRUSTEE, ZACK CLERINA, SAYING: "This is the first time in my life, in my entire life, I've seen such an incident.

And we just want to affirm an incident like that we will not tolerate." Police said the assailant fled the scene, but is now in custody.

About a third of the population of Rockland County is Jewish, including a large enclave of Orthodox Jews who live in secluded communities.

New York City's police department said on Friday (December 27) it was stepping up patrols in heavily Jewish neighborhoods following a spate of anti-Semitic attacks.



Recent related news from verified sources

Attacker stabs five at rabbi's home in New York

An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday at a Hasidic rabbi's home in New York state and fled...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsHinduJapan TodayWorldNewsSBSThe AgeTelegraph.co.uk


5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration in rabbi’s New York home

MONSEY, N.Y. (AP) — As people gathered at a rabbi’s home north of New York City to celebrate the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •France 24New Zealand HeraldSBSThe AgeTelegraph.co.uk



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MagickSpider

🕸 Spider 🕷🕷🕷 RT @Reuters: Attacker stabs five at rabbi's home in New York https://t.co/3ElMcP9KSX https://t.co/7vZPf4GKp7 11 seconds ago

newszetu

newszetu Attacker stabs five at rabbi’s home in New York state https://t.co/Qdy0nNK5Xr https://t.co/pyu87y9Ag8 2 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Attacker stabs five at rabbi's home in New York https://t.co/WNY7jMMElX https://t.co/aAsJhXdiFO 4 minutes ago

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @ReutersTV: Attacker stabs five at rabbi's New York home https://t.co/m0T0hlSkfO https://t.co/bpFLt4pPiU 10 minutes ago

LastGreatAct

LastAct RT @davidalexander5: Attacker stabs five at rabbi's home in New York https://t.co/3x972vAGFp 18 minutes ago

tupanelo

(((Beradad))) RT @Algemeiner: BREAKING: Five wounded, two in critical condition, after attacker went on a stabbing rampage at a Hanukkah celebration in a… 18 minutes ago

davidalexander5

David Alexander Attacker stabs five at rabbi's home in New York https://t.co/3x972vAGFp 18 minutes ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News Attacker stabs five at rabbi's home in New York https://t.co/sqP7wj3CtS 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration [Video]Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration

A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late on Saturday, stabbing and injuring five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. The attack appeared..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event [Video]Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event

Multiple people have reportedly been stabbed in an attack on a Rabbi’s home in New York‘s Rockland County.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.