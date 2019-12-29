Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

At Least 5 Hurt When Armed Man Attacks Synagogue In Rockland County, New York

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:54s - Published < > Embed
At Least 5 Hurt When Armed Man Attacks Synagogue In Rockland County, New York

At Least 5 Hurt When Armed Man Attacks Synagogue In Rockland County, New York

Authorities say five people were stabbed or wounded when a suspect allegedly barged through the front door of a synagogue in Monsey, N.Y., and went on the attack.

When he was done, police say the man sped off in a car, sparking an intense search.

CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

At Least 5 Hurt When Machete-Armed Man Attacks Synagogue In Rockland County, New York [Video]At Least 5 Hurt When Machete-Armed Man Attacks Synagogue In Rockland County, New York

Authorities say five people were stabbed or wounded when a suspect allegedly barged through the front door of a synagogue in Monsey, N.Y., and went on the attack. When he was done, police say the man..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:24Published

New York Synagogue Attack: First Look At Suspect Captured In Harlem After 2-Hour Police Chase [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: First Look At Suspect Captured In Harlem After 2-Hour Police Chase

Police have not yet released the name or age of the suspect allegedly linked to a violent machete attack on members of a synagogue that left five wounded in Rockland County. He was captured near W...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.