Attacker stabs five at rabbi's New York home

An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday (December 28) at a Hasidic rabbi's home in New York state, a Jewish organization said, in a rampage that comes after days of increased tension over anti-Semitic assaults.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said all five victims were taken to hospital after the incident in Monsey, Rockland County.

Two were said to be in a critical condition, with one of them stabbed at least six times.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) VILLAGE OF SPRING VALLEY TRUSTEE, ZACK CLERINA, SAYING: "This is a terrible tragedy." Zack Clerina is a trustee of the Village of Spring Valley.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) VILLAGE OF SPRING VALLEY TRUSTEE, ZACK CLERINA, SAYING: "This is the first time in my life, in my entire life, I've seen such an incident.

And we just want to affirm an incident like that we will not tolerate." Police said the assailant fled the scene, but is now in custody.

About a third of the population of Rockland County is Jewish, including a large enclave of Orthodox Jews who live in secluded communities.

New York City's police department said on Friday (December 27) it was stepping up patrols in heavily Jewish neighborhoods following a spate of anti-Semitic attacks.