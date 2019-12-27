Global  

Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead

Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the country's wildfire crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the display would show the world Australia's resilience.

Firefighting authorities, however, have refused to rule out cancelling the display at the last minute.
