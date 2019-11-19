Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Anna Soubry: 'There's a good argument for Nigel Farage to be in the House of Lords'

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Anna Soubry: 'There's a good argument for Nigel Farage to be in the House of Lords'

Anna Soubry: 'There's a good argument for Nigel Farage to be in the House of Lords'

Anna Soubry: 'There's a good argument for Nigel Farage to be in the House of Lords'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Farage: The House of Lords is no longer fit for purpose [Video]Farage: The House of Lords is no longer fit for purpose

Nigel Farage has claimed the House of Lords is 'not fit for purpose' during a press event in London. Farage added that the Brexit Part are 'the party of the new radicals.' Report by Browna. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:23Published

Farage says 'Brexhaustion' is tiring voters [Video]Farage says 'Brexhaustion' is tiring voters

Nigel Farage berated the lack of inspiration in the election campaign so far, citing "Brexhaustion" across the country. He said after his "big and generous gesture" to the Conservatives earlier this..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.