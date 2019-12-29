At Least 5 Hurt When Machete-Armed Man Attacks Synagogue In Rockland County, New York

Authorities say five people were stabbed or wounded when a suspect allegedly barged through the front door of a synagogue in Monsey, N.Y., and went on the attack.

When he was done, police say the man sped off in a car, sparking an intense search.

CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.