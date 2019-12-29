UP Deputy CM defends cop over 'go to Pakistan' comment during CAA protest 21 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:24s - Published UP Deputy CM defends cop over 'go to Pakistan' comment during CAA protest Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, defended a police officer of the state over the latter's comments made during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Meerut cop's 'Go to Pakistan' comment: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi demands immediate action "It is condemnable if it is true. Immediate action should be taken against the police officer," Naqvi...

IndiaTimes - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like