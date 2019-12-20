Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ivanka Trump "Face the Nation" interview

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:29s - Published < > Embed
Ivanka Trump "Face the Nation" interview

Ivanka Trump "Face the Nation" interview

She said during the interview that she&apos;s not entirely sure about returning to work if her father wins reelection.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Transcript: Ivanka Trump on "Face the Nation"

Ivanka Trump sat down with Margaret Brennan for a taped interview on paid family leave at the CBS...
CBS News - Published

WATCH: Ivanka Dodges Question on Whether Giuliani Is Good For President Trump on Face the Nation

Ivanka Trump avoided a question from CBS News on Rudy Giuliani and whether he is hurting President...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ivanka Trump not sure if she'd serve 2020 White House [Video]Ivanka Trump not sure if she'd serve 2020 White House

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump detailed President Donald Trump's administration at a tense time for the president in an interview with CBS "Face the Nation." Trump said the president and his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Ivanka Trump Not Sure If She'd Serve 2020 White House [Video]Ivanka Trump Not Sure If She'd Serve 2020 White House

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump detailed President Donald Trump's administration at a tense time for the president in an interview with CBS "Face the Nation." Trump said the president and his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.