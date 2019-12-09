John Barrowman vows he'll be a tough 'Dancing On Ice' judge 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published John Barrowman vows he'll be a tough 'Dancing On Ice' judge New 'Dancing On Ice' judge John Barrowman has insisted that he won't go easy on the contestants.

