'Letting Moyes go was an error'

'Letting Moyes go was an error'

'Letting Moyes go was an error'

Speaking on Sunday Supplement, John Cross says West Ham made one of their "biggest managerial errors" in letting David Moyes go before bringing in Manuel Pellegrini.
