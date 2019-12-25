Amazon Driver Snaps Photo of Delivery and Leaves with Package

Occurred on December 19, 2019 / Davenport, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "An Amazon driver delivered an item that we had ordered.

We received a photo of the delivery, but when we got home, it wasn't where the photo showed it should be.

I checked our surveillance camera footage, and watched the delivery driver drop off the package, take a confirmation photo, and then took the package with him.

Despite no help from Amazon, Polk County Sheriff's office was able to apprehend the Christmastime Grinch porch pirate thanks to our video and info from our gate security guard."