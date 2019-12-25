Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amazon Driver Snaps Photo of Delivery and Leaves with Package

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Amazon Driver Snaps Photo of Delivery and Leaves with Package

Amazon Driver Snaps Photo of Delivery and Leaves with Package

Occurred on December 19, 2019 / Davenport, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "An Amazon driver delivered an item that we had ordered.

We received a photo of the delivery, but when we got home, it wasn't where the photo showed it should be.

I checked our surveillance camera footage, and watched the delivery driver drop off the package, take a confirmation photo, and then took the package with him.

Despite no help from Amazon, Polk County Sheriff's office was able to apprehend the Christmastime Grinch porch pirate thanks to our video and info from our gate security guard."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon driver arrested [Video]Amazon driver arrested

An Amazon driver was arrested in Florida for stealing a package. The driver reportedly dropped off the package, took a photo as required, and then picked it back up. Jose Campos has been arrested for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published

Metro Detroit delivery driver destroys package on video [Video]Metro Detroit delivery driver destroys package on video

A delivery driver who was supposed to be dropping off a package for an Amazon customer for the holidays instead decided to destroy it.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.