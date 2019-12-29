Campers Help Overheated Koala

Occurred on December 26, 2019 / Cobram, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: "A koala had crossed the road at camp towards the river to get some shade and cool off.

We watched as she jumped up a tree, then headed back down into the grass to get a drink of water from the river.

She then popped back up from grass and headed back up the tree.

Later in the day went and checked on her again and she was sitting at bottom of tree so we called wildlife rescue for them to come and check her and she was fine, just hot and bothered.

She was given a couple of buckets from them to keep topped up for with water for her and any others around.

They also gave her a spray of water over her head to cool her off.

She is continuing to move spots around our camp, so checking on her everyday."