Honours data breach 'complete disaster', says Iain Duncan Smith 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published Honours data breach 'complete disaster', says Iain Duncan Smith The online posting of the addresses of more than 1,000 New Year Honours recipients was a "complete disaster", former cabinet minister Iain Duncan Smith has said.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Honours data breach 'complete disaster', says Iain Duncan Smith: https://t.co/rjn5XSqfng #EltonJohn 21 minutes ago Chidambara .ML. RT @johanndelaunay: At the age of Personal Data Protection, GDPR, Cybersecurity & Cybercrime, this is (without question) a serious example… 5 hours ago Johann Delaunay At the age of Personal Data Protection, GDPR, Cybersecurity & Cybercrime, this is (without question) a serious exam… https://t.co/6wewkeCB6C 6 hours ago