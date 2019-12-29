Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New York Synagogue Attack: 5 Stabbed Or Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Monsey

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:16s - Published < > Embed
New York Synagogue Attack: 5 Stabbed Or Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Monsey

New York Synagogue Attack: 5 Stabbed Or Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Monsey

Authorities say five people were stabbed or wounded when a suspect allegedly barged through the front door of a synagogue in Monsey, New York, and went on the attack; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York Synagogue Attack: Machete-Wielding Suspect Captured In NYC After At Least 5 People Wounded In Monsey

Authorities say five people were stabbed or wounded when a suspect allegedly barged through the front...
CBS 2 - Published

New York synagogue stabbing attack results in several injuries: reports

A stabbing attack Saturday night at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City has left several...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Update On New York Synagogue Stabbing [Video]Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Update On New York Synagogue Stabbing

On Sunday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the Saturday night stabbing at a Rockland County synagogue.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 05:01Published

New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search

The suspect in a Monsey, New York, synagogue attack led law enforcement on a two-hour cross-county search late Saturday night before officers finally caught him in Harlem; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.