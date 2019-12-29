New York Synagogue Attack: 5 Stabbed Or Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Monsey 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:16s - Published New York Synagogue Attack: 5 Stabbed Or Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Monsey Authorities say five people were stabbed or wounded when a suspect allegedly barged through the front door of a synagogue in Monsey, New York, and went on the attack; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this