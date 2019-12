Temps plummet Sunday with chances of light snow 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 03:07s - Published Temps plummet Sunday with chances of light snow Temps plummet Sunday with chances of light snow 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Temps plummet Sunday with chances of light snow KELEIGH: GREAT UPDATE.ALWAYS FUN TO SEE.COOLDOWN, KATIE.KATIE: IT IS COMING.THE COLDER AIR IS OOZING INBEHIND IT.THE CLOUDS, YOU CAN SEE FROM OURCAMERA.ILLUMINATE THE BOTTOMS OF THOSECLOUDS.YOU CAN SEE ALL TO HAVE DETAILFROM THAT.WE ALMOST DROPPED 10 DEGREESSINCE MIDNIGHT.YOU GET THE TREND.RIGHT NOW WE HAVE AWEST-SOUTHWEST WIND AT 11 MILESPER HOUR PRODUCING A WIND CHILLAROUND 39.IF YOU'RE HEADING OUT TOARROWHEAD TODAY, THE WINDSCONTINUE.THE AIR TEMPERATURE WILL DROPINTO THE LOW 40'S AND MAYBEHOVER THERE THROUGHOUT THE GAMEBUT WHAT WILL FLUCTUATETHROUGHOUT THE GAME IS THE WINDCHILL.AS THE WIND PICKS UP, IT WILLDROP TO 32 DEGREES.IF YOU CAN FIND AN AREA WHERETHE WIND IS BLOCKED FROM YOU, ITWIND CHILLS THROUGHOUT THE DAY,IF YOU DON'T HAVE A WAY OFBLOCKING THE WIND, AT NOON ITWILL FEEL LIKE 33.AT 6:00 P.M. IT WILL FEEL LIKE32 DUE TO THE WIND CHILL.IF YOU HAVE TRAVEL PLANS ON THISSTATES.WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE PLACEDHERE IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROWMORNING.YOU CAN SEE THE HEAVIER SNOW ONTHE BACKSIDE OF OUR STORMSYSTEM.RIGHT NOW WE'RE IN WHAT ISCALLED THE DRY SPOT.WE TALKED ABOUT THIS ALL WEEK,PTHE AREA BETWEEN THE HEAVY RAINAND THE SNOW IN THIS CASE.THIS WILL KEEP USPRECIPITATION-FREE THROUGHOUTTHE DAY.IT WILL KEEP OUR CLOUDS HERETOO.FUTURE SCAN TAKES A LOW AFTERTONIGHT.AFTER SUNSET.IT WILL BE IN THE PROCESS OFFADING BUT THERE IS STILL ACHANCE THAT IT IS GOING TO CLIPUS AND BRING US A LITTLE BIT OFLIGHT SNOW.THAT IS AT 9:00 TONIGHT.RIGHT IN THE METRO WHERE WEMIGHT GET THAT BRIEF LITTLE SNOWBURST THAT COMES THROUGH ANDWITH THE TEMPERATURES FALLING,THAT SNOW IS GOING TO STICK.SO FOR SOME OF US TOMORROWMORNING WE MAY WAKE UP WITH ALITTLE DUSTING ANYWHERE FROM ATRACE TO ALMOST A HALF AN INCHOUR VIEWING AREA.THIS WILL NOT BE WIDESPREAD BUTIT IS SOMETHING THAT MAY CATCHYOUR ATTENTION IF YOU'RE OUTDRIVING AROUND LATER TONIGHT OREARLY TOMORROW MORNING.MOST OF OUR DAY TODAY, JUSTCLOUDY AND BREEZY.TEMPERATURES FALLING INTO THELOW 40'S.AND THEN TONIGHT THAT CHANCE OFSNOW IS INCREASING AFTER SUNSETAND BY 9:00 SOME OF US WILL BEGETTING THAT LIGHT SNOW.THAT IS ONLY CHANCE OFPRECIPITATION WE HAVE FOR THEREST OF THE YEAR.ON NEW YEAR'S DAY, 51 DEGREES.A VERY PRETTY DAY.WE STAY QUIET EARLY IN THE NEWYEAR.THERE IS A 20% CHANCE OF LIGHTSHOWERS.THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE METRO.MORE TO THE SOUTH AND EAST.FRIDAY 46.STRONG COLD FRONT LOOKS TO BEAPPROACHING AT THE ON THE OTHERHAND THIS NINE-DAY STRET





