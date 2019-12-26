Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Delhi reels under intense cold waves

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Delhi reels under intense cold wavesDelhi reels under intense cold waves
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Punjab reels under intense cold wave [Video]Punjab reels under intense cold wave

Punjab reels under intense cold wave

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published

Extreme cold hits Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir [Video]Extreme cold hits Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Residents of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir experienced their coldest night of the season on Tuesday, with mercury dropping to - 4.3 degree Celsius.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.