New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:28s - Published New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search The suspect in a Monsey, New York, synagogue attack led law enforcement on a two-hour cross-county search late Saturday night before officers finally caught him in Harlem; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

