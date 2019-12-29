Global  

New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search

New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search

New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search

The suspect in a Monsey, New York, synagogue attack led law enforcement on a two-hour cross-county search late Saturday night before officers finally caught him in Harlem; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
At Least Five People Stabbed At Hanukkah Celebration At Rabbi's Home Outside New York City [Video]At Least Five People Stabbed At Hanukkah Celebration At Rabbi's Home Outside New York City

Witnesses say there were about one hundred people there celebrating the seventh night of Hanukkah when a man entered with a large knife.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:50Published

New York Synagogue Attack: 5 Stabbed Or Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Monsey [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: 5 Stabbed Or Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Monsey

Authorities say five people were stabbed or wounded when a suspect allegedly barged through the front door of a synagogue in Monsey, New York, and went on the attack; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:16Published

