Deadly Plane Crash In Louisiana

Deadly Plane Crash In LouisianaCBS4's David Begnaud reports five people died in the crash.
Recent related news from verified sources

Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5

Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5One of the five victims in a deadly Louisiana plane crash is a sports reporter and daughter-in-law of...
FOX Sports - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lafayette, Louisiana Plane Crash [Video]Lafayette, Louisiana Plane Crash

This happened Saturday, Dec. 28, in Louisiana.

Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash [Video]Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash

A former Cleveland Browns in-house reporter was killed in a plane crash Saturday morning in Louisiana.

