Inter Miami Hires Diego Alonso As Head Coach

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:26s
Inter Miami Hires Diego Alonso As Head CoachCBS4's Mike Cugno reports on the hire of the former CF Monterrey boss.
David Beckham set to announce Diego Alonso as new Inter Miami manager – after links to Carlo Ancelotti, David Moyes and Patrick Vieira

David Beckham is on the verge of appointing his first Inter Miami manager, but it is not the...
talkSPORT - Published

Inter Miami: The story behind David Beckham´s new MLS club

Starting from scratch, David Beckham’s Inter Miami are coming together on and off the pitch ahead...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Talkin' With Joe 11/26 [Video]Talkin' With Joe 11/26

WQAM's Joe Rose on Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz trying to own up to what happened Saturday night against FIU.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:47Published

BITE WITH BUTCH: Pastelitos & Croquetas With FIU Head Coach Butch Davis [Video]BITE WITH BUTCH: Pastelitos & Croquetas With FIU Head Coach Butch Davis

CBS4's Mike Cugno came ready this week with food for coach Davis. While chowing down on pastelitos and croquetas, Davis discusses the big crosstown rivalry game between his Panthers and Miami..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:46Published

