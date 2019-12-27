Tributes placed outside George Michael's home after death of sister

Global  

Tributes were placed on Sunday outside George Michael's former home in North London after news broke that the singer's sister had died.
Tributes were placed on Sunday outside George Michael's former home in North London after news broke that the singer's sister had died.

Melanie Penayotou died at her Hampstead home on Christmas Day at the age of 55, exactly three years after the Wham!

Singer’s death.

Panayiotou will reportedly be buried next to Michael's unmarked grave in a private funeral next week.



