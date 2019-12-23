Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Prisoner swap begins between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Prisoner swap begins between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists

Prisoner swap begins between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists

The exact number exchanged was not immediately disclosed but it is thought to have involved more than 100 prisoners.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ukraine begins prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started an...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •ReutersSify


Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists agree prisoner swap

Measures to de-escalate the war in the east of Ukraine could be seen before the end of the year.
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists [Video]Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists carried out an all-for-all prisoner swap on Sunday, as hopes rise for a peaceful resolution to years of conflict. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

Ukraine government and separatists begin prisoners swap [Video]Ukraine government and separatists begin prisoners swap

Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists begin a crucial prisoner swap in east.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.