New York Synagogue Attack: At Least 5 Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Rockland County 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:59s - Published New York Synagogue Attack: At Least 5 Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Rockland County Authorities say five people were wounded when a suspect armed with a machete barged through the front door of a Rockland County synagogue and attacked worshipers; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Suspect arrested for stabbing 5 in New York suburb New York [USA], Dec 29 (ANI): Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing five people during a...

Sify - Published 2 hours ago







Tweets about this Holly Solem Koernke RT @CBSNewYork: BREAKING: At least 3 people have been stabbed by a man with a machete inside a synagogue in Monsey, New York. More here: ht… 4 minutes ago