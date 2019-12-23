Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CHP advising holiday travelers to leave before storm hits

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
CHP advising holiday travelers to leave before storm hitsCHP advising holiday travelers to leave before storm hits
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Holiday Travel Rush Hits LAX As Christmas Approaches [Video]Holiday Travel Rush Hits LAX As Christmas Approaches

Los Angeles International Airport is the second-busiest airport in the nation, with an estimated 7 million travelers expected through the airport this month.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:32Published

Storms Causing Some Delays For Bay Area Holiday Travelers [Video]Storms Causing Some Delays For Bay Area Holiday Travelers

Katie Nielsen reports on weather-related delays at Bay Area airports impacting holiday travel (12-23-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.