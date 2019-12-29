Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mild temps and cloudy skies

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Mild temps and cloudy skiesIt will be a mild day with highs in the mid 50s.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

har067014

Earl Harris RT @CecilyTynan: NFC PLAYOFFS By the time the @Eagles take the field Sunday evening the rain, mild temps and gusty winds will all be gone.… 4 hours ago

CecilyTynan

Cecily Tynan NFC PLAYOFFS By the time the @Eagles take the field Sunday evening the rain, mild temps and gusty winds will all be… https://t.co/rgjO3YQzDE 6 hours ago

LHRoadkill

Ray RT @capitalweather: 940a: Most showers have scooted out of the DC area leaving behind cloudy skies and mild temps. Should be mostly dry nex… 12 hours ago

capitalweather

Capital Weather Gang 940a: Most showers have scooted out of the DC area leaving behind cloudy skies and mild temps. Should be mostly dry… https://t.co/FSAgscQ5NX 13 hours ago

Happyda73176532

Happydays RT @BrianWCHCH: Another mild one! Mainly cloudy skies as temps climb to 7 today. Tonight mainly cloudy with periods of snow and low 0. Tomo… 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today is looking okay with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower/mid 30s. A weak disturbance will be passing through tonight bringing the chance of a few flurries. Lows will be around 20. This..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:03Published

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today is looking okay with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower/mid 30s. A weak disturbance will be passing through tonight bringing the chance of a few flurries. Lows will be around 20. This..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.