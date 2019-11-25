Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Anti-Semitic graffiti removed from buildings in London

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Anti-Semitic graffiti removed from buildings in London

Anti-Semitic graffiti removed from buildings in London

A synagogue and several shops in north London have been daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

The Jewish holy symbol alongside the numbers “9 11” were spray-painted in red and purple on several premises in the Hampstead and Belsize Park area, including South Hampstead Synagogue.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hampsteadtweets

Hampstead Village & NW3 RT @robwillb: Walking around Belsize Park and Hampstead, it does my heart good to see how quickly the anti-Semitic graffiti has been remove… 41 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Anti-Semitic graffiti removed from buildings in London: https://t.co/YM2x5Djzeu #London 1 hour ago

robwillb

Jingle Bell Rob 🎄🎁🎅🌨☃️❄️🔔 Walking around Belsize Park and Hampstead, it does my heart good to see how quickly the anti-Semitic graffiti has b… https://t.co/H6U8bFAHaM 2 hours ago

worgztheowl

Mark Worgan 🇪🇺 RT @sundersays: Glad to see this anti-semitic graffiti being rapidly removed. Important to seek to investigate and prosecute the perpetrato… 6 hours ago

sundersays

Sunder Katwala Glad to see this anti-semitic graffiti being rapidly removed. Important to seek to investigate and prosecute the pe… https://t.co/fpASsSDlae 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jewish Family Targeted With Anti-Semitic Abuse On The London Underground [Video]Jewish Family Targeted With Anti-Semitic Abuse On The London Underground

Jewish Family Targeted With Anti-Semitic Abuse On The London Underground

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.