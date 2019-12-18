Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march together on 24th day of action

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march together on 24th day of action

French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march together on 24th day of action

Thousands of trade unionists and Gilets Jaunes marched together against the French government's planned pension reform on the 24th consecutive day of strikes.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march together on 24th day of action https://t.co/tSrg3jH8ab https://t.co/MlQihQgyYJ 30 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march together on 24th day of action https://t.co/TTudbCKftT https://t.co/2zSpm52Ccp 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

France pension strike cripples economy, businesses [Video]France pension strike cripples economy, businesses

Transport, services affected as rail workers strike over Macron's proposed pension reforms, dampening Christmas sales

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

France pension protests: Transport strikes nationwide [Video]France pension protests: Transport strikes nationwide

As unions take up fight against pension reforms, striking workers cripple flight and train services.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.