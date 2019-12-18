French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march together on 24th day of action 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march together on 24th day of action Thousands of trade unionists and Gilets Jaunes marched together against the French government's planned pension reform on the 24th consecutive day of strikes.View on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this RAY BAEZ French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march together on 24th day of action https://t.co/tSrg3jH8ab https://t.co/MlQihQgyYJ 30 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march together on 24th day of action https://t.co/TTudbCKftT https://t.co/2zSpm52Ccp 30 minutes ago