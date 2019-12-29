Global  

Dame Dash Hit With $50M Lawsuit For Allegedly Committing Sexual Battery On Sleeping Woman

Dame Dash Hit With $50M Lawsuit For Allegedly Committing Sexual Battery On Sleeping Woman

LOS ANGELES, CA – Shortly after resolving his child support mess, Dame Dash is in legal trouble again.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Wrap, Hip Hop photographer Monique Bunn filed a $50 million lawsuit with the U.S. District Court on Thursday (December 26), accusing the music mogul of sexual battery.

