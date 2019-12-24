Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Year's Eve Brunch and Dinner

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:58s - Published < > Embed
New Year's Eve Brunch and DinnerDetails on where you can bring in the New Year with jazz.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Year's Eve Party and Gala Dinner at Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom

Join us in a lavish celebration for the whole family on Tuesday December 31 evening. Dress up for our...
Bangkok Post - Published

Top Champagne picks for the New Year's holiday

It’s almost New Year’s Eve and that means time to pop open some bubbly. There’s nothing more...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rascalgas

RG3 The best part about the holidays is that most people have time off, so it's an opportunity to get together with fri… https://t.co/OCCRynKP7u 1 hour ago

LHBellevue

Lakehouse Bellevue Make plans to join us on January 1st to raise a glass to the new year! Brunch will be served 7am-4pm and dinner fro… https://t.co/bQLU2KbsCv 2 hours ago

buffyG6820

Cesar Granados Villagomez aka Buffy La Flare RT @CaesarsWindsor: Ring in the new year at the Market Buffet with dozens of festive favourites on December 31 & enjoy a delectable buffet… 2 hours ago

CaesarsWindsor

Caesars Windsor Ring in the new year at the Market Buffet with dozens of festive favourites on December 31 & enjoy a delectable buf… https://t.co/k4iBFJaLvz 2 hours ago

DESSIVERNEE

DESSI👑 Dinner/Brunch&Church sound lit enough for me to bring the New Year in with my family💕🥰 4 hours ago

CoqdArgent1

Coq d'Argent 🎉🎊 Make it a New Year's Eve to remember 🎉🎊 Our Alpine Brunch will be available from 12-4pm on 31st December or join… https://t.co/jpz1XsXwoI 5 hours ago

MeatandHoney

Andrea Some New Year dinner party meal ideas for Sunday brunch...ok then! #meatandhoneyfood . . . Would you believe this… https://t.co/ez2wjheSD9 5 hours ago

sampalam

Sam Last cake for the year ✅ Last dinner for the year ✅ Last brunch for the year ... loading 🥳🥳🥳 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Year's Eve Party Ideas From Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss [Video]New Year's Eve Party Ideas From Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss has lots of ideas to make sure your party is one for the books.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:37Published

13 Things To Do Dec. 27-Jan. 2 [Video]13 Things To Do Dec. 27-Jan. 2

Info on Night Ranger, a stew challenge, New Year's Eve events, Paint Your Pet, Maroon 5 and New Year's Day brunch.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.